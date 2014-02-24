Dalton police investigate home invasion

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a reported home invasion burglary.

It happened just before midnight Thursday on Raintree Way.



Police say the suspects took off with about 3-thousand dollars in cash and the victims' bank cards.

The victims told police they were asleep when they heard their front door being kicked open.

One victim went downstairs, saw the suspects, and ran to call police.

He says he heard a gun shot as he ran.

The suspects then took the other victim's purse containing the cash.



No one was hurt in the ordeal.

If you have any information, call Dalton police.