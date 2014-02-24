Police identify Rocky Ledge Drive burglary suspect

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has identified Kenneth J. Hill s the suspect in the burglary 7510 Rocky Ledge Drive.





A hidden surveillance camera in a Hixson home caught a Hill in the act. The burglary happened on Rocky Ledge Drive. An alarm went off inside the home startling Hill, but not before he made off with some jewelry.





Hill was out on bond for similar offenses at the time he committed this burglary and is still at large.





The identification has led to the following arrests warrants being obtained against Kenneth J. Hill.





The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division obtained two warrants for: Aggravated Burglary & Theft of Property under $500.00.





The Signal Mountain Police Department obtained two warrants charging Kenneth J. Hill with Aggravated Burglary & Theft of Property over $1000.00.





Kenneth J. Hill is known to frequent South Pittsburgh, Tennessee as well as the Chattanooga area.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kenneth J. Hill are asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Division at 423-209-7140.