Businesses in South Pittsburg clean up after severe weather last week

Looking up in Atomic Firework's showroom, all you see is clear blue sky Monday after strong winds tore a big section of the roof off late Thursday night.



"I was pretty surprised that it could do that much damage," General Manager Les Price says.



Price has been in the business four decades but says he has never had a storm problem until now.



"Our insurance representative says he thought it was straight line wind, but it looks like a lot of damage for straight line wind for me," says Price and the business across the street agrees.



"This is the third time in five years that I've been hit. I'm becoming somewhat better than an amateur on this," Mike Killian, owner of Mike Killian Fireworks says.



He's convinced a small tornado hit their area. "On my barn down here I've got some tin off of it and its, we haven't recovered it yet, but its down the railroad track here," Killian says.



The National Weather Service, however, says a tornado did not touch down in Marion County. Either way these businesses are just thankful the storm didn't hit closer to the peak summer season.



"It could've been much greater," says Killian.



Killian expects the cost of damages at his place to be around $5,000. Across the street, more like tens of thousands of dollars.



"Keep your insurance paid up I'd say. There's not way to anticipate this kind of thing," says Price.



Employees at Atomic Fireworks spent Monday going through inventory to find out exactly how much product was lost in the storm.