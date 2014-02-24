Woman shot in hip overnight; no suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman shot in hip overnight; no suspect

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police officers responded to a person shot call Monday morning just before 1 at 5606 Pine Lawn Ave.

Once officers arrived on the scene they spoke with 37-year-old Chenika Toney who suffered a gunshot wound to the hip area.

Toney did not know who shot her and was transported to a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. There is no suspect information at this time.

This case is still pending.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 698-3333.

