Hamilton Co. 911 dispatcher wins Tennessee APCO award

The best 911 trainer in the State of Tennessee works right here in Hamilton County, according to the Tennessee Chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officers, International (APCO).

State Chapter President Jody Clinard presented Telecommunicator/Communications Training Officer Barbara Loveless with a trophy naming her Trainer of the Year for 2013 at the Annual Awards Luncheon held in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, February 20, 2014. Telecommunicator Loveless was previously named the Hamilton County Communications Training Officer of the Year in 2011.

Communications Training Officer's (CTOs) are a vital component of the District's overall training plan. CTOs sit side-by-side with trainees through approximately 1,000 hours of on-the-job training listening to every call they handle offering guidance and instruction.

911 Director of Operations, Jeff Carney noted that Telecommunicator Loveless was more than deserving of this award "as one of the most successful CTOs we have. She is known to be honest, supportive and up front with trainees and management alike." Director Carney also noted that the CTOs are "entrusted with a very critical mission which requires patience and skill, Telecommunicator Loveless exemplifies these requirements. We are very proud of her and her accomplishment."

The Hamilton County 911 Emergency Communications District employs more than 130 telecommunicators who answer an approximate average of 2,000 to 2,500 calls for service each day from residents and visitors in Hamilton County. Telecommunicators also dispatch responders for all public safety response disciplines – law enforcement, fire and EMS – across 26 various agencies.

APCO International is the world's largest organization of public safety communications professionals. It serves the needs of public safety communications practitioners worldwide — and the welfare of the general public as a whole — by providing complete expertise, professional development, technical assistance, advocacy and outreach.