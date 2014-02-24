Hamilton Co. 911 dispatcher wins Tennessee APCO award

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -
The best 911 trainer in the State of
Tennessee works right here in Hamilton County, according to the Tennessee
Chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officers,
International (APCO).
State Chapter President Jody Clinard
presented Telecommunicator/Communications Training Officer Barbara Loveless
with a trophy naming her Trainer of the Year for 2013 at the Annual Awards
Luncheon held in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, February 20, 2014. Telecommunicator Loveless was previously
named the Hamilton County Communications Training Officer of the Year in 2011.
Communications Training Officer's (CTOs) are
a vital component of the District's overall training plan. CTOs sit side-by-side with trainees through
approximately 1,000 hours of on-the-job training listening to every call they
handle offering guidance and instruction.
911 Director of Operations, Jeff Carney
noted that Telecommunicator Loveless was more than deserving of this award "as
one of the most successful CTOs we have. She is known to be honest, supportive and up front with trainees and
management alike." Director Carney also
noted that the CTOs are "entrusted with a very critical mission which requires
patience and skill, Telecommunicator Loveless exemplifies these
requirements. We are very proud of her
and her accomplishment."
The Hamilton County 911 Emergency
Communications District employs more than 130 telecommunicators who answer an
approximate average of 2,000 to 2,500 calls for service each day from residents
and visitors in Hamilton County. Telecommunicators
also dispatch responders for all public safety response disciplines – law
enforcement, fire and EMS – across 26 various agencies.
APCO International is the world's largest
organization of public safety communications professionals. It serves the needs
of public safety communications practitioners worldwide — and the welfare of
the general public as a whole — by providing complete expertise, professional
development, technical assistance, advocacy and outreach.