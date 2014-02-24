Sheriff's department rethinking speeding camera proposal

Working Together For You

The light detection and ranging — or LIDAR — cameras Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond wanted for his department are probably good as gone after public outcry has county commissioners saying they'll backtrack on the cameras' funding this week.

At Monday's Hamilton County Pachyderm Club meeting, Hammond touched on the outpouring of public opinion which followed the narrow 5-4 approval for the cameras by commissioners last week.

"A lot of folks have distanced themselves from me in the last week," he said.

Commissioner Larry Henry, who represents District 7, voted in favor of the cameras last week. He bemoaned that decision on Monday.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.