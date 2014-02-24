Effort to build gay marriage support heads South

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A new effort is underway in the South to ride the momentum of recent moves elsewhere in favor of same-sex marriage, hoping to build wider acceptance that will eventually overturn gay marriage bans in the region.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed was among those kicking off the "Southerners for the Freedom to Marry" campaign Monday, saying he believes that gay marriage supporters are on the "right side of history." The $1 million effort will be focused on field organizing and sharing the stories of gay couples through local community and business events as well as social media in 14 Southern states.

Georgia and the other states either have a constitutional or statutory provision defining marriage as between a man and a woman, and conservative Republicans still hold considerable sway in those states.

