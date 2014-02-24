Red Bank apartment project faces neighborhood opposition

A Chattanooga developer is planning to build the first new major apartment complex in Red Bank in years — much to the dismay of neighbors.

The $22 million complex, dubbed The Oaks on Stringer's Ridge, is planned for 15 acres of undeveloped land along Ashmore Avenue. The Oaks will include between 250 and 300 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in 10 buildings, as well as a clubhouse and pool, said developer Marcus Lyons, president and CEO of BlueStar Properties.

But more than 100 Red Bank residents have signed a petition against the apartments, citing worries about traffic, storm water, property values and neighborhood safety. Some neighbors are asking the city of Red Bank to deny a request to rezone an acre and a half of abutting land, hoping the denial will derail the project.

