Fired for packing heat

(WFLA) A Tampa, Florida woman who says she was fired for bringing her concealed firearm to work is suing her former employer Wells Fargo Bank.



"Never in a million years did I think I would be fired when I'm the manager of that branch and when I have a concealed weapons license," said Maria Ivette Ros, whose lawsuit is against Wells Fargo and its district manager.



A Wells Fargo spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit, but confirmed Wells Fargo has a policy under which employees are "strictly prohibited" from having firearms and weapons on company premises.



"However, Wells Fargo recognizes applicable state laws regarding guns in employer parking lots," said Wells Fargo spokeswoman Kathy Harrison.



Ros says she carries her H&K 9 mm gun with her every day, either strapped to her side or in her purse. She says she usually locks the gun in her vehicle but on one of the days she kept it on, someone must have seen it and complained.



Ros says when questioned about it, that day the gun was in her car but she admitted that she had brought the weapon into the branch in the past.



