Fired for packing heat - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fired for packing heat

Posted: Updated:
Maria Ivette Ros & her weapon. WFLA photo Maria Ivette Ros & her weapon. WFLA photo

(WFLA)  A Tampa, Florida woman who says she was fired for bringing her concealed firearm to work is suing her former employer Wells Fargo Bank.

"Never in a million years did I think I would be fired when I'm the manager of that branch and when I have a concealed weapons license," said Maria Ivette Ros, whose lawsuit is against Wells Fargo and its district manager.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit, but confirmed Wells Fargo has a policy under which employees are "strictly prohibited" from having firearms and weapons on company premises.

"However, Wells Fargo recognizes applicable state laws regarding guns in employer parking lots," said Wells Fargo spokeswoman Kathy Harrison.

Ros says she carries her H&K 9 mm gun with her every day, either strapped to her side or in her purse. She says she usually locks the gun in her vehicle but on one of the days she kept it on, someone must have seen it and complained.

Ros says when questioned about it, that day the gun was in her car but she admitted that she had brought the weapon into the branch in the past.

Read more at WFLA's website.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.