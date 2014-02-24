Lowe's hiring 25,000 seasonal employees - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lowe's hiring 25,000 seasonal employees

Home improvement retailer Lowe's says they plan to hire approximately 25,000 seasonal employees at its stores in the United States during spring, considered to be the busiest time of year in the home improvement industry.

Seasonal jobs, which are focused on customer support include:

  • Cashiers
  • Lawn and garden employees
  • Loaders
  • Stockers

The number of hours worked per week will vary based on the needs of individual stores, but, on average, seasonal employees could work an estimated 20 or more hours per week. Experience in any of the home improvement trades is a plus.

The length of the seasonal employment varies; however, seasonal employees are most needed in spring and summer months, typically from February until September, when weather has improved and customers are tackling both indoor and outdoor home improvement projects.

The company plans to hire and train new seasonal employees first in areas where the climate has begun to warm, and continue on a market-by-market basis by climate and geography. Hiring has already begun in Florida, south Texas, Arizona and southern California where warmer, spring-like temperatures are arriving.

