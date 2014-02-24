UPDATE: Chattanooga shooting victim identified

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police responded to calls of a person shot at 1932 Central Ave. Monday just before 10 a.m.

Upon their arrival officers found 34-year-old Derrick Lee Thornton sitting in his vehicle with several gunshot wounds to the face, arm and chest area.

Thornton was transported to a local hospital for the gunshot injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Thornton was driving his vehicle south on Central Ave. when he was shot by a unknown suspect.

There is no suspect information at this time. This case is still pending.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 698-3333.

