Woman charged with DUI after pickup crashes into indoor pool

KNOXVILLE (Knox News) — A 48-year-old woman allegedly admitted to downing two beers and five shots of whiskey before plunging a pickup into an indoor pool at a South Knox County fitness center, arrest warrants state.

Melissa Jeanette Rich of Knoxville is charged with first-offense DUI and driving without proof of insurance following the Saturday evening crash at National Fitness Center, 2934 Alcoa Highway, according to the warrants.

The Dodge Dakota came through a wall and into the lap pool, causing significant damage.

EMS personnel pulled Rich from the truck and out of the water.

