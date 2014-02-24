Caught On Cam: Mid-air bird strike - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Caught On Cam: Mid-air bird strike

Posted: Updated:

(WBBH) Sheer panic. That's how one pilot describes the moments after the window of his plane exploded in mid air.

It all happened on Saturday afternoon on his way into Page Field Airport in Fort Myers.

Rob Weber was flying at 170 mph when a bird crashed through his window.

In a split second, the window was gone - blood was everywhere.

Weber radioed for an emergency, and caught it all on camera.

In the 11 years Weber has been flying he says only twice has he called "mayday."

Read more at WBBH's website.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.