Caught On Cam: Mid-air bird strike

(WBBH) Sheer panic. That's how one pilot describes the moments after the window of his plane exploded in mid air.



It all happened on Saturday afternoon on his way into Page Field Airport in Fort Myers.



Rob Weber was flying at 170 mph when a bird crashed through his window.



In a split second, the window was gone - blood was everywhere.



Weber radioed for an emergency, and caught it all on camera.



In the 11 years Weber has been flying he says only twice has he called "mayday."



