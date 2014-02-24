High court: Inmates have right to legal resources

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia Supreme Court ruling reinforces inmates' rights to access prison libraries and legal assistance.

In an opinion released Monday, the high court says a trial court erred when it barred an inmate from filing a petition to force prison officials to give him access to a law library.

Waseem Daker was convicted in 2012 of stabbing and strangling a woman and stabbing her 5-year-old son. He was sentenced to nearly 50 years in jail.

He has requested a new trial and said he plans additional legal action. He complained to prison officials about his lack of access to legal materials.

The trial judge said his petition was frivolous and wouldn't allow it to be filed. The high court says the trial court must allow the petition to be filed.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.