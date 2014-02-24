2 plead guilty in Nissan fraud scheme

NASHVILLE, TN. (AP) - Two California residents have pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder money derived from a scheme to defraud Franklin, TN-based Nissan North America.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nashville, Francisco DeLaRosa and Tracey Young helped gather information on Nissan owners that they passed to a Nissan employee. The employee then filed false claims requesting settlement checks.

According to the indictment, around 80 false claims were filed, totaling approximately $571,500.

DeLaRosa, of West Covina, Calif., agreed to pay restitution of at least $31,500. Young, of Compton, Calif., agreed to pay restitution of at least $191,250.

Sentencing is June 13. Each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000.

Another co-defendant pleaded guilty in November and the cases of three others are still pending.

