New dyslexia bill would help Tennessee students

Supporters of the "Dyslexia is Real" bill meet at a West Knoxville home to discuss.

KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) -- Tennessee lawmakers will soon consider a bill designed to improve learning for children with dyslexia.

Supporters plan to put the finishing touches on the "Dyslexia is Real" bill this week.

It would formally recognize dyslexia as a learning disability.

The bill has strong ties to East Tennessee. Emily Dempster of Knoxville has been involved with the bill since the idea started more than a year ago. State Rep. Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey, R-Knoxville, filed versions of the bill earlier this month.

Read more from our news partner WBIR.

