What happens to Olympic venues after the torch goes out

Venues like the Bolshoy Ice Dome and Fisht Stadium have dazzled
athletes and fans alike during the Olympics in Sochi. But what will
become of them when the Olympic flame is extinguished and time marches
on?
The arenas, ice rinks and ski slopes, which took years and
cost billions to construct, are expected to be used for future sporting
events and concerts. For example, 40,000-seat Fisht Stadium, the site of
the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, will serve as one of the sites
during the 2018 World Cup soccer tournament in Russia as well as a
training center for future Winter Olympians and a concert venue.
As
for the Alpine village of Rosa Khutor near Sochi, Russia is banking
that it will become an international ski destination for tourists.
The most expensive Olympics ever at $51 billion, Sochi hopes to avoid the pitfalls of host cities of the past.
The
2004 Summer Games in Athens are often cited as having built some of the
biggest post-Olympic venue failures. Greece built nearly two dozen
facilities for the Games. Ten years later, many of them have been
abandoned or are rarely used.
"Most of them have chain-linked fence around them and they're covered
with graffiti. It was a waste of billions of dollars," Gary Hustwit of
documentary project The Olympic City
told TODAY.com. Along with fellow photojournalist Jon Pack, Hustwit
visited 13 former host cities to chronicle what happens after the
Olympics have left.
Shortly after the Athens Games, Greece plunged into a deep economic
recession that further stoked public anger over the government's lack of
foresight. After the downturn, the Olympics became "very symbolic of
the government's waste," Hustwit said.
But many host sites —
especially those cities that needed the infrastructure buildup triggered
by Olympics-related development — have turned the Games to their
advantage.
Barcelona, home of the 1992 Summer Games, wanted to revitalize its
run-down industrial waterfront for decades before it won an Olympic bid.
"Using the Olympics as a catalyst, they completely redeveloped
it. It's reconnected the city to the water, and it's this beautiful
beach and a huge tourist draw," Hustwit said. "In that case, they used
the Olympics to do things they planned on doing anyway. They just didn't
redevelop the beach just to have a two-week party."
The biggest
key to setting up success for a city after an Olympic closing is simply
having a plan, said Lisa Delpy Neirotti, a sports management professor
who just returned from Sochi, where she attended her 17th consecutive
Olympic Games (the 1984 Winter Games in Sarajevo were her first).
Neirotti,
who teaches at George Washington University's business school, recalled
getting a call from tourism officials in Athens less than two months
before the start of the Summer Games asking for advice on how to utilize
Olympic facilities once they were over.
"I told them, ‘You're a
little late.' It really starts from the bid perspective. You have to
think it out even before that point," she said.
In Beijing, host to the 2008 Summer Games, the Chinese government
struggles to fill its "Bird's Nest" stadium, which cost $480 million to
build and $11 million a year to maintain. Now seating 80,000 (after
11,000 temporary seats were removed following the 2008 Games), the site
has become a tourist attraction, but lacks a regular tenant.
Nearby at the city's National Aquatics Center, the "Water Cube" now
partly houses a public water park, said Neirotti, who visited the site.
"I saw hundreds of kids being trained how to swim there, and they turned one part of it into a slide area," she told TODAY.com.
Closer
to home, Atlanta gleaned numerous benefits from the 1996 Olympics. The
former Olympic Stadium became Turner Field, home of the Atlanta Braves.
The aquatic center used for Olympic swimming and diving events now
houses similar competitions for Georgia Tech University teams. Other
Olympic buildings were converted into university dorms.
"I
estimate the city made half a billion dollars just because of the
infrastructure benefits they received from the Olympics, and all those
venues continue to be in use today," said Neirotti, who teaches a class
on Olympic Games.
Winter Olympic venues in particular run the risk of becoming white elephants, thanks to their high price tags.
"It's
a sad story,'' author and historian David C. Antonucci told TODAY.com.
"Either many venues just are no longer economically sustainable, or they
are overtaken by technology or size."
Antonucci is the author of
"Snowball's Chance: The Story of the 1960 Olympic Winter Games Squaw
Valley & Lake Tahoe." He also has been involved in creating a museum
to preserve the history of the 1960 Winter Olympics.
The original Alpine ski courses in Squaw Valley are still in
operation, but Blyth Arena, the centerpiece of the Games, collapsed from
excessive snow in 1982 and was destroyed. The ski jump fell into
disrepair and became outdated.
The centralized Athletes' Village,
the first of its kind, was operated by the state of California after
the Olympics, then sold to a developer and remodeled into time-share
condominiums. The Opening and Closing Ceremonies were overseen by Walt
Disney, but all that remains of his work is the head from a sculpture of
a ski jumper, according to Antonucci.
Bigger crowds and better athletes also rendered Squaw Valley's facilities obsolete.
"Blyth
Arena only sat 8,500, which is way too small to host a hockey game
now,'' Antonucci said. "Also, ski jumpers just became more adept at what
they were doing and jumped longer distances, so the ski jump was no
longer suitable or safe."
Mindful of mistakes by previous host
nations, the Vancouver Organizing Committee from 2010 set aside a $110
million legacy fund for the Whistler Sliding Center, Whistler Olympic
park and the Richmond Speedskating Oval. Four years since the Olympics
left town, the venues are in relatively good shape.
The Pacific
Coliseum, which housed the figure skating and short-track speedskating
events in 2010, is home to the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants
and also hosts 40 concerts and other events annually, according to the
Vancouver Sun. The Whistler Sliding Sports Center has become a training
hub for luge, bobsled and skeleton. The Richmond Speedskating Oval
generated a $3 million surplus in 2012 and attracts more than 700,000
visitors a year by hosting a variety of championship events, according
to the Sun.
Many venues were returned to private ownership, and
some alterations have been made. For instance, the snowboarding halfpipe
at Cypress Mountain Resort was removed and is now part of a skiing run.
The nearly $1 billion Athletes' Village's 1,100 housing units were put
in control of the city of Vancouver in 2011, which could end up losing
up to $290 million from them, according to the Vancouver Sun.
The venues from the Salt Lake City Games in 2002 have remained in
regular use thanks to a $76 million endowment fund, the Utah Olympic
Legacy Foundation.
"When we make the comment that the 2002 Games
were successful, from a planning standpoint, there was the forethought
to think about what we would do with the venues going forward,'' Utah
Olympic Legacy Foundation marketing director Sandy Chio told TODAY.com.
"You have this three-week event, the biggest event in the world, but
then what's next? From an organizing committee standpoint, that process
was put in place as the Games were being planned, and the result is what
we see today."
The foundation runs the Olympic Park and Olympic
Oval as nonprofits, with funding coming primarily from the fund and also
some donations and fund-raising. The parks hold public activities like
zip lines, an Alpine slide and public ice skating.
The venues in Turin, Italy, from 2006 have continued to be in use for
events like the World Figure Skating Championships in 2010. The Games
helped make Turin one of the top tourist destinations in Italy, and its
Olympic facilities have hosted events like the 150th anniversary of
Italy's unification in 2011 and a display of the Shroud of Turin in 2010
that attracted more than a million visitors.
The most haunting
former Olympic site is Sarajevo, which hosted the Games in 1984 in what
was then Yugoslavia and what is now the capital of Bosnia and
Herzegovina. A decade after the Games, many of the venues were destroyed
or left to fall into disrepair as a result of the Bosnian war.
The bobsled venue served as a Bosnian-Serb artillery stronghold
during the war, and now is mostly covered in graffiti and vegetation.
The podium for the medal winners is riddled with bullet holes and was
the site of executions. Some of the mountains that hosted Alpine skiing
races are believed to still contain land mines, and Zetra Olympic Hall,
which hosted the ice skating events, was destroyed by bombs. However, it
was rebuilt in 1999 with the help of an $11.5 million donation from the
International Olympic Committee and is now known as Olympic Hall Juan
Antonio Samaranch, in honor of the seventh president of the
International Olympic Committee.
Olympic villages, often
problematic, have come in handy when they're built near college
campuses. For example, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, home of the 1988
Winter Games, five new buildings became part of the University of
Calgary. And 20 low-rise apartment units built for the 2002 Winter
Olympics in Salt Lake City later became housing for the University of
Utah.
Host cities could take a lesson from the organizers of the
Games in Chamonix, France, in 1924: Though the bobsled track and other
tracks are no longer in use, the Olympic Stadium that housed sports like
figure skating, hockey, curling, and speed skating as well as the
Opening and Closing Ceremonies, still stands today and holds 45,000
spectators.