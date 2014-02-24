'Avatar' actor Sam Worthington arrested in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say actor Sam Worthington has been arrested in New York City for punching a photographer after the man kicked Worthington's girlfriend in the shin.



The 37-year-old "Avatar" actor was arrested on an assault charge following the incident at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Greenwich Village.



The Australian actor was released on a desk appearance ticket and is due back in court on Feb. 26. Police did not say what caused the scuffle.



The photographer, 37-year-old Sheng Li, was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, assault and harassment. He's being held pending arraignment.



It wasn't immediately clear if both had lawyers.



