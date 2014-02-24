Chattanooga among cheapest markets for ObamaCare - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Chattanooga among cheapest markets for ObamaCare

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

People buying coverage through the new health care exchanges in East Tennessee are paying nearly a third less than the national average and less than half what's being charged in the nation's most expensive markets, including South Georgia.

A new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation ranked Chattanooga and Knoxville among the 10 cheapest markets to purchase individual plans offered through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

A 40-year-old buying the most popular "silver" plan offered through BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee can get it for $181 a month, $78 a month less than the U.S. median price for such coverage. Chattanooga's price is $280 a month cheaper than the lowest-cost plans available in South Georgia.

"We're seeing some of the lowest rates anywhere in the country here in Chattanooga," said David Yoder, co-founder of local health insurance broker American Exchange, which is helping to market exchange policies in 42 states.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.