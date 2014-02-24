Chattanooga among cheapest markets for ObamaCare

People buying coverage through the new health care exchanges in East Tennessee are paying nearly a third less than the national average and less than half what's being charged in the nation's most expensive markets, including South Georgia.

A new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation ranked Chattanooga and Knoxville among the 10 cheapest markets to purchase individual plans offered through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

A 40-year-old buying the most popular "silver" plan offered through BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee can get it for $181 a month, $78 a month less than the U.S. median price for such coverage. Chattanooga's price is $280 a month cheaper than the lowest-cost plans available in South Georgia.

"We're seeing some of the lowest rates anywhere in the country here in Chattanooga," said David Yoder, co-founder of local health insurance broker American Exchange, which is helping to market exchange policies in 42 states.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

