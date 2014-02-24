A great start to the week, with a mid-week cool down

Good Monday. We may not be as warm today, but still it will be great outdoor weather.

In the wake of a weak front we will be just a bit cooler today with highs in the mid 50s. We will have plenty of sunshine all day, and it will be a little breezy. Winds will blow from the NE at 10-15 mph.



The cool air will continue to filter in tonight, dropping lows into the low 30s.

Expect a few clouds Tuesday, but a nice warm up in the afternoon that get us up to near 60 degrees.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning another front will bring some cool and windy weather to the area. We may even see a few light snow showers, particularly on the plateau, during the overnight areas.

Wednesday we will clear out, but cold air will settle in. The high Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 30s.

After a cold start Thursday morning (lows in the 20s), we will begin a gradual warm up into the 50s through Friday. Friday evening, another front will bring some rain showers to the Tennessee Valley.

The weekend looks good. Highs will be in the 50s, and lows will be in the 30s.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Sunny, 41

Noon... Sunny, 45

3pm... Sunny, 57

