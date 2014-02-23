Mocs Sweep Frost Classic, Win Sunday Over Campbell

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (GoMocs.com) – The Chattanooga Mocs softball team claimed its sixth consecutive win Sunday afternoon with a 3-1 win over Campbell in the weekend finale of the 2014 Frost Classic. Junior Sarah Beth Roberts (Mt. Juliet, Tenn.) and freshman Jesslyn Stockard (Ringgold, Ga.) each homered on the day, leading to UTC's third multi-homerun game in a row.

Campbell struck first in the first inning for one run on an error. Camels' centerfielder Stephanie Jones led off the game by reaching on an error and then stole second base. A sacrifice fly from Martinet, but starting pitcher Katie Henderson (Hixson, Tenn.) was able to escape the inning with her ERA intact and just one run on the board.

The Mocs then struck in the second inning for two runs. Sophomore Jenny Garcia (Miami, Fla.) scorched a single down the left field line and Stockard followed up the hit with a homerun to right-center, putting Chattanooga up 2-0.

Roberts, the Mocs' junior third baseman, then sent a laser-shot over the right-center field fence – wind blowing in – to tack on a second insurance run.

Henderson went on to hold Campbell to one hit over five innings of work. The sophomore struck out two of Campbell's batters. This win for the Mocs has brought Henderson's pitching record for the 2014 Mocs to 4-2.

Taylor Deason (Clarksville, Tenn.) stepped in for the Mocs in the sixth inning and held Campbell scoreless for the remainder of the game. Deason allowed no hits or runs with her time in the circle and struck out one batter.

With the Frost Classic in the books, the Mocs turn their attention to next weekend's Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic in Gulfport, Miss. The five game weekend begins Friday at 3 p.m. as Chattanooga takes on Nicholls State.