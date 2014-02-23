Mocs Comeback Falls Short at UNCG in 88-84 Loss

Greensboro, North Carolina (GoMocs.com) ---The Chattanooga Mocs ran out of time Sunday in an 88-84 road loss at UNCG. The Mocs trailed by as many as 12 before closing to with a basket three different times.

The Spartans lead was 12, 67-55, after a Drew Parker three-pointer at 11:02. Ronrico White (Knoxville, Tenn.) responded with a three of his own 12 seconds later to start a 14-2 run. Z. Mason (Nashville, Tenn.) capped the spurt with a three-pointer from the right corner at 8:36 to draw within two, 69-67.

The lead swelled back to nine late on Kayel Locke's layup with 1:41 to play, 86-77. Mason hit two free throws and then Greg Pryor's (Memphis, Tenn.) steal led to another White trey at 1:26 to cut the lead to four, 86-82.

A defensive stop led to two White free throws with 42.6 seconds remaining. With the score 86-84, the Mocs fouled Jordan Potts who hit two free throws with 31 ticks left. They could not manage another bucket with three three-point looks in the next possession before Kyle Cain secured the rebound and the Spartans ran out the clock.

Cain led all scorers with 24 for the Spartans adding 10 rebounds and three blocks. Tevon Saddler had 13 points and four steals, while Locke chipped in 12 points.

Casey Jones (New Orleans, La.) led the Mocs with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Mason added 19 points and 11 boards. Gee McGhee (Baton Rouge, La.) had 12, as White tallied 11 points.

The game featured 57 fouls and 77 free throw attempts. Chattanooga had a season highs for makes (34) and attempts (45) from the charity stripe.

It was disappointing end after a promising start. The boys from the Scenic City led by as many as 10 twice in the first 20 minutes. Up nine, 34-25 at 5:44 after two Jones free tosses, the Mocs saw the game turn. UNCG scored nine straight to tie the game at 34 on two Potts free throws. The Spartans scored on their final three possessions to take a 42-37 lead into the break.

The Mocs stay on the road Thursday at Western Carolina before coming home to close out the regular season hosting Appalachian State. The matchup in Cullowhee is at 7 p.m.

