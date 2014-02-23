Head-on crash sends three to hospital - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Head-on crash sends three to hospital

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on collision that sent three people to the hospital.

The accident happened just after 10:30 Saturday night on State Route 60 near the post office in Birchwood.

Investigators say 67-year-old Stacey Ratcliff was traveling south, when his Pontiac Firebird crossed the center line, hitting a Dodge pickup truck head-on. Ratcliff had to be extricated from his vehicle and flown by LifeForce to an area hospital.

Two people in the truck, 67-year-old Wayne Smith and 21-year-old Heather Lynne were also taken to the hospital. There is no word on the condition of the accident victims.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.