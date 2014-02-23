Netflix reaches deal with Comcast

By STEVE ROTHWELL

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix has reached a deal with Comcast to ensure that its TV shows and movies are streamed smoothly to households, the first deal the online video streaming service has reached with an internet service provider.

The two companies said in a joint statement Sunday they're establishing a more direct connection to provide a better service to customers that will also allow for future growth in Netflix traffic. The companies say the arrangement is already giving customers a better experience.

The statement says Netflix will receive no preferential network treatment under the multi-year deal. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

