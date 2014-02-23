UPDATE: Nets Confirm Deal, Sign Jason Collins

By Robert Windrem, NBC News



UPDATE: The Brooklyn Nets have signed Jason Collins to a 10-day contract, the team announced Sunday, a milestone deal that will make Collins the first openly gay player in the NBA.

Nets General Manager Billy King announced the pact, saying "The decision to sign Jason was a basketball decision."

"We needed to increase our depth inside, and with his experience and size, we felt he was the right choice for a 10-day contract."

Collins, a 12-year NBA veteran, revealed his sexual orientation in a bombshell interview with Sports Illustrated last April, just weeks after ending the season with the Washington Wizards.

He is expected to be in uniform Sunday night when the Nets play the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Collins rejoins the Nets after spending the first six and a half seasons of his NBA career with the franchise.

Selected with the 18th pick in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, the Stanford product was acquired by the Nets as part of a multi-player draft night trade. In 510 games, including 404 starts, with the Nets from 2001-08, Collins averaged 4.4 points and 4.5 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game, the team said.

The Nets currently sit in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. A season that began with high hopes for a deep postseason run has been hampered by injuries. The team still has 29 games to play in the regular season.