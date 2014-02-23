Erlanger eyes bill to 'level the field'

Working Together For You

Erlanger Health System leaders hope a state bill introduced last week could give the public hospital a new lease on life.

If passed, the bill, introduced Thursday by Chattanooga Republicans Sen. Todd Gardenhire and Rep. Mike Carter, could give Erlanger the freedom to change its more than 30-year-old governing structure, potentially depoliticizing a system that for decades has weathered its fair share of political controversy.

Erlanger CEO Kevin Spiegel said the bill also allows Erlanger to "level the playing field" in how it operates and competes with other local hospitals.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

