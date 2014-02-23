Tape offers inside look at inquiry into Steve Bebb - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Tape offers inside look at inquiry into Steve Bebb

Posted: Updated:
By Judy Walton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Members of a state House committee that followed up last year on a TBI investigation of 10th Judicial District Attorney Steve Bebb expected legislative charges against Bebb and possible removal when the General Assembly convened in January.

It hasn't happened that way.

The House committee voted in August to ask that charges be brought. Nearly halfway through the legislative session, the House committee's counterpart, the Senate Judiciary Committee, has yet to vote whether charges are warranted.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.