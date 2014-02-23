Tape offers inside look at inquiry into Steve Bebb

Working Together For You

Members of a state House committee that followed up last year on a TBI investigation of 10th Judicial District Attorney Steve Bebb expected legislative charges against Bebb and possible removal when the General Assembly convened in January.

It hasn't happened that way.

The House committee voted in August to ask that charges be brought. Nearly halfway through the legislative session, the House committee's counterpart, the Senate Judiciary Committee, has yet to vote whether charges are warranted.

