Con Nooga held at Convention Center

Chattanooga's first and only multi fandom convention was held this weekend at the downtown Convention Center.

Channel 3 bumped into a wide range of famous and popular characters; like R2D2 and Rainbow Bright.

Over 2,500 people purchased tickets to attend Con Nooga this year. That's a big turnout compared to previous years.

The event coordinator believes more people showed up because a few changes were made. The exhibit hall was 40,000 square feet, there were more concerts and scheduled workshops.

Several vendors say, their sales spiked because more attendees showed up, about 25%.