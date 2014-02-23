GA bill looks to allow raw milk in grocery stores

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - Some metro Atlanta residents say they're concerned that legislation to allow grocery stores to sell unprocessed milk will force regulations on farmers and compromise relationships they have with customers.

The Marietta Daily Journal (http://bit.ly/Mln3C9 ) reports dozens of Cobb and Cherokee County residents were at a hearing Wednesday to discuss a bill filed by Rep. Scot Turner, a Holly Springs Republican.

Currently, unprocessed milk may only be legally sold in Georgia for pet consumption. Despite that, some say they bypass grocery stores and buy milk directly from farmers because they're comforted to know the farm their milk is coming from and that the product is unprocessed.

Federal officials say unprocessed milk may carry contamination, but some consumers say they're less concerned with that than they are with big government.

