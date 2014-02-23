TN lawmakers take aim at UT Sex Week again

KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) -
Our news partners at WBIR are reporting that UT Sex Week is coming back for its second year.
The week-long student event will be held on UT's campus March 2 - 7,
2014. Last year, the student-organized event was met with some
controversy. It bothered enough state leaders and university officials
that the University of Tennessee pulled thousands of dollars in funding
from the event.
After hearing Sex Week will return for a second year, State Representative Richard Floyd (R - Chattanooga) is sponsoring House Joint Resolution 661, which condemns the organizers of the event.
Sex Week
co-founder and co-chairman, UT senior Brianna Rader, said, "When I
first read it, it was condemning UT administration and now it's been
amended to condemn the organizers."
The other Sex Week co-founder
and co-chairman, UT Senior Jacob Clark, said, "I can't say I was
shocked. I try not to be shocked with our state legislature anymore, but
I'm disappointed."
The resolution calls Sex Week "atrocious"and
says the event has "distressed countless UT alumni and Tennessee
taxpayers." It also says Sex Week's $25,000 budget is an "outrageous
misuse of student fees and grant monies". The resolution also says the
event does not and should not fit within the university's mission.
Rader
said of the $25,000 budget for this year's Sex Week $20,000 is coming
from student fees. The remaining $5,000 is from Ready for the World
grant from UT.
The resolution is expected to be taken up Monday.
Rader and Clark said they have been working closely with UT
administration on this year's Sex Week and regardless of the outcome of
the resolution, Sex Week 2014 will take place as planned.
If House
Joint Resolution 661 passes, certified copies will be given to the
Chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and the President
of the University of Tennessee.
To read the the resolution, click here.
For information on Sex Week and to look at this year's events, click here.