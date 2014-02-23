Families wait for justice in shooting death of man with Alzheimer's disease in Chickamauga

CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. — Deanne Westbrook has woken up alone for the past 88 mornings. Each time, she looks beside her, to the spot Ronald Westbrook occupied for so long. The vacancy surprises her, still.

She says three months of loneliness cannot offset 51 years of marriage, a relationship that ended when a stranger shot her 72-year-old husband dead on the morning of Nov. 27. Deanne, 70, woke up that day with police at her doorstep, and she has slept in her bed alone ever since.

"It's the strangest thing," she said. "I know he's not there, but it seems like he should be there. It is the hardest thing in the world."

