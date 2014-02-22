Man shot on W. 25th Street in Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man shot on W. 25th Street in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police were called to 300 W. 25th Street with reports a person had been shot just after 9 o'clock Saturday evening. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg, lying near the curb. Officers on the scene say his injuries appear to be non life-threatening. There is no word on any suspect description. If you have any information on this shooting, call Chattanooga Police.

