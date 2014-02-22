Hiker rescued in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Marion County rescue workers were called to find a fall victim near Mullens Cove in Whitwell Saturday night. After a brief search, Marion County dispatch says responders found the person that fell. There is no word on the hiker's condition. The person was flown by LifeForce to a Chattanooga hospital. The Hamilton County Cave and Cliff Rescue Team was also called to assist with the operation. We will post more information as it becomes available.