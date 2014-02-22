East Lake woman gets diversion in manslaughter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

East Lake woman gets diversion in manslaughter

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

A 34-year-old East Lake woman who had faced a first-degree murder trial in her husband's 2011 death received diversion when she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter this week.

Regina Rene Copeland was granted pre-trial diversion after her attorney Lee Davis and prosecutor Lance Pope reached a plea agreement.

Davis said this week that he's always contended that Copeland was defending herself in what had been an ongoing, abusive scenario.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.