East Lake woman gets diversion in manslaughter

A 34-year-old East Lake woman who had faced a first-degree murder trial in her husband's 2011 death received diversion when she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter this week.

Regina Rene Copeland was granted pre-trial diversion after her attorney Lee Davis and prosecutor Lance Pope reached a plea agreement.

Davis said this week that he's always contended that Copeland was defending herself in what had been an ongoing, abusive scenario.

