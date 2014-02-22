Young boy hit by car, Chattanooga Police investigating - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Young boy hit by car, Chattanooga Police investigating

Chattanooga Police are investigating an accident where a 7-year-old boy was hit by a car.

It happened around 11:30 Saturday morning near the intersections of Dodson Avenue near Wilcox Boulevard.

Police say the boy was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. Police have not confirmed if the driver will face any charges.

