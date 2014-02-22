30 arrested in All-Star weekend sex trafficking

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana state police say an investigation involving local authorities and the FBI resulted in 30 arrests on charges related to sex-trafficking during the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans.

The operation also resulted in the rescue of a juvenile believed to have been exploited since she was 14-years-old

The arrests included 22 women and four men arrested on prostitution-related charges. Four other men were booked for allegedly using computers to solicit minors for sex.

A Friday night news release from state police said the women are believed to have traveled to New Orleans from across the country including California, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas to engage in sex related crimes during the NBA All-Star weekend.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.