Authorities Arrest Mexican Drug Kingpin Joaquin Guzman

Mark Potter, NBC News



Notorious Mexican drug king Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been apprehended in Mazatlan, Mexico, by U.S. and Mexican authorities, sources told NBC News.

Guzman was in a hotel with a female and was arrested without resistance, a senior law enforcement official said. There was no gunfire.

The apprehension comes after a four- to five-week DEA-led operation in collaboration with the Mexican Marines.

In addition to charges in Mexico, Guzman is also wanted in six districts in the United States. He is reputed to be the head of the Sinaloa drug cartel, Mexico's largest drug-trafficking organization.

When asked for reaction to the arrest, the official told NBC News, "This is huge."