Interment set for MIA special forces soldier

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - More than 50 years after their father left home, the children of Staff Sgt. Lawrence Woods are preparing to say their final goodbyes.

Woods will be interred next month at Arlington National Cemetery. The Leaf-Chronicle (http://leafne.ws/N6GzDe) reports his name will be added to a headstone and his remains placed with the partial remains of six others who died when the plane they were on went down in Cambodia in 1964 near the border of Vietnam.

The military found and recovered Woods' remains last year near the site of the crash.

Woods was assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 5th Special Forces Group at Fort Campbell.

Woods' children told the newspaper they and other relatives plan to attend the ceremony on March 21.

 

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

