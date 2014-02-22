Cleveland Jetport looks forward to visit from Tuskegee Airman

A member of the famous Tuskegee Airmen, a World War II black fighter group, will speak at Youth Aviation Day on March 8 at the Cleveland Regional Jetport.

"It's a pretty big event for us," said Mark Fidler, director of operations at the airport. "It's going to have some warbirds flying in, and we'll actually have an original member of the Tuskegee Airmen group speaking to the assembled youth who are interested in aviation."

The racially segregated unit trained in Tuskegee, Ala., providing pilots for the 332nd Fighter Group, which served in Europe during the war. Their story was told in the 2012 film "Red Tails" and a more critically acclaimed 1995 movie, "The Tuskegee Airmen."

