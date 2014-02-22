Scenic City Half Marathon gives Chattanooga an economic boost

The Scenic City Half Marathon 5k and Charity Challenge started at 8am Saturday. This year, the event was held at Finely Stadium.

Compared to last year, over one hundred extra volunteers helped out, several hundred more participants signed up and an extra two rows of vendors were onsite selling items.

All of the above, gave the Scenic City an economic boost.

Stacey Maltechy the event coordinator says, "this event attracts runners from Tennessee and several others that live all throughout the U.S."

Those that traveled in from out of town were connected with the Marriott rep near the downtown convention center.

A rep at the front desk says, that location was filled and booked over 60 percent of their capacity ratio.