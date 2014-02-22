Haslam's Tennessee Promise education plan gains support - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Haslam's Tennessee Promise education plan gains support

By Megan Boehnke, Knoxville News Sentinel
The governor's message that community college is affordable could do as much to attract high school seniors to campuses as the money they would receive as part of his plan to make two-year schools free.

Researchers, analysts and higher education authorities around the country, while cautioning the importance of shoring up funding, have lauded Haslam's scholarship plan for both providing new opportunities to students and drawing attention to the importance of pursuing a college education.

"We think it has the potential to make a big difference because oftentimes there's not a good understanding of the financial aid opportunities for students, even for the relatively inexpensive community college tuitions," said David Baime, senior vice president for government relations and research at the American Association of Community Colleges.

