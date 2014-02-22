Mystery of missing Chickamauga man takes Texas turn: It started - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mystery of missing Chickamauga man takes Texas turn: It started with a simple drive to the grocery store

CHICKAMAUGA, GA (Times Free Press) -

By the time Pong Xayravong went to bed on Feb. 8, his father had been missing for two days.

Khampheng Xayravong had left the Chickamauga, Ga., Buddhist temple that is his home to drive to the local Bi-Lo for a few groceries. That should have taken about a half-hour.

Since then, nothing.

Pong and his family had searched everywhere, along roadsides, through parks and Hamilton Place mall. Nothing.

