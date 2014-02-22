Barnes turns tables on Erlanger; former governor now representing Hutcheson Medical Center

Hutcheson Medical Center has a high-profile attorney in its corner — former Georgia Gov. Roy E. Barnes — and the struggling Fort Oglethorpe hospital so far hasn't been sued for $20 million plus interest that Erlanger Health System says it is owed.

Erlanger filed suit Jan. 25 in federal court in Rome, Ga., for $550,000 plus interest the Chattanooga-based health system lent Hutcheson as part of a management agreement that lasted 16 months.

But Erlanger hasn't followed through with its threat to file a second suit to get back a second loan to Hutcheson of $20 million plus interest.

