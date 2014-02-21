That's not what I ordered; the wrong Valentine flowers arrive late

A Chatsworth couple feels FlowerDeliveryExpress.com, pulled a bait and switch on them. They clicked on a beautiful picture showing a large bouquet of roses and were sent something completely different

Crystal Bagley had to wait a few days for her Valentine's flowers. Her husband did wait until Valentine's Day to order, which meant they would be a day late at the earliest.



One day late turned to days late and Crystal's husband asked her to call for a refund.



The VP at FlowerDeliveryExpress.com says the delay occurred because he ordered something out of stock.

He released a statement to Channel 3 that says "customers agree to accept substitutes when circumstances beyond their control occur - this includes - bad weather , traffic related issues and in this case - when the flower the customers picks isn't in their inventory."



Crystal says a box finally did arrive, 6 days later, and the flowers looked like nothing the picture of the arrangement he ordered.

FlowerDeliveryExpress.com said they will refund this couple's money and let them keep the red tulips. Receiving a full refund Crystal says is all she wanted.