Human trafficking a continuing problem in Tennessee

Human trafficking continues to be a problem all over the world even right here in Chattanooga.



The TBI released a follow-up study this week to the 2011 report on human sex trafficking and its impact on children and youth.



It's estimated to be a 32-million dollar industry. The follow-up study profiles minor sex trafficking cases of Tennessee counties and shows comparisons between cases reported from law enforcement and non-law enforcement responders.



The study found that of 941 respondents to the 2011 survey, 49-percent were from rural Tennessee counties. And in those cases, more of them were reported by social service respondents than by law enforcement respondents.



The study also found 26-to-100 cases of minor sex trafficking were reported in Hamilton County. And in Bradley County, 16-to-25 cases were reported.



The organization is encouraging people to remain informed about the issue. And that the bills are time-sensitive and moving quickly through legislation. The next couple of weeks are key to make sure legislation gets passed