Local nursing home delivers superhero capes to kids with cancer

Volunteers from a local nursing home delivered hand-made superhero capes to sick children at a local hospital Friday morning.



Two-year-old Brandon is a lifelong cancer fighter. It's almost all he's ever known. He may not feel like a superhero every day. But on Friday, he could.



The superhero capes were a special delivery to Children's Hospital Cancer Center from the Life Care Center at East Ridge. Volunteers made them by hand earlier this week, and they're already bringing plenty of smiles to the hospital's fifth floor.



"Some kids are so young when they're diagnosed, like Brandon, that this is his normal now," said Ashley Zani, Child Life Specialist.



"When a kid is diagnosed, we say the whole family is diagnosed," said Zani. "It sort of stops your life."



Zani works with Brandon during his chemo visits.



"He gets upset sometimes, but he's getting less upset every time he comes here," she said.



"It just breaks my heart to think about this," said Life Care Center resident, Marion Young, who went along to the hospital to deliver the capes.



Young helped volunteer to make the capes, and has been cancer-free for more than 10 years now. He said he wants kids like Brandon to know they're tough enough to beat it, too.



"I just thank God I'm able to be here today, and this is an experience I'll never forget," Young said.



The capes are letting kids know they're stronger than the average person.



"This will be a nice little thing to put on their bed when they check into the hospital to let them know we think they're our superheroes," Zani said.



The Life Care Center at East Ridge plans on making more capes to deliver to other sick children next month.