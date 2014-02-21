Girl Scout does brisk business selling cookies outside San Francisco pot club

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (NBC) - What's cooler than a Girl Scout selling cookies?
A business-savvy Girl Scout who sets up shop outside a cannabis clinic to rev up her sales skills.
Thirteen-year-old Girl Scout Danielle
Lei did brisk business last Monday selling Dulce de Leches and other
flavors outside The Green Cross medical marijuana clinic in San
Francisco, Mashable reported.
Danielle was able to sell 117 boxes
within two hours outside the cannabis clinic -- 37 more than what she
sold within the same time frame at a local Safeway the next day,
according to Mashable.
"It's no secret that cannabis is an
appetite stimulant -- so it's not shocking that a lot of our patients
came and purchased cannabis, and then saw the cookies and purchased
them," said Holli Bert, a spokesperson for The Green Cross. "But it
wasn't just patients, staff members and neighbors also bought the
cookies. I personally bought five boxes. It turned out to be a big
success."
Bert said that Danielle's mother had contacted The Green Cross to set up the sale outside the store.
"We were happy to have her (Danielle) come -- she is extremely business savvy," Bert said.
Danielle's mother Carol takes her
two daughters to different places around San Francisco to sell cookies
so that "they can learn about different environments," Mashable
reported.
Carol told NBC Bay Area that the family is not doing any interviews.
Green Cross is so happy with the
outcome that they have invited Danielle back to their store on Saturday,
Feb. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. for a repeat performance.
The Green Cross posted about Danielle's visit on its Facebook page, including a link to an external poll, which asks people whether Girl Scouts should sell cookies outside legal marijuana shops.
The Girl Scouts of Northern California don't have a problem with this business strategy.
Dana Allen, the organization's
marketing and communications director, told Mashable that "the mom
decided this was a place she was comfortable with her daughter being
at."
"We're not telling people where they can and can't go if it's a legitimate business," she said.