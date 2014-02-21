Local men volunteer with Olympic athletes

CHARESTON, TN (WRCB) - People from around the globe have been tuning into the winter Olympics to watch world-class athletes go for the gold, but what people in the Tennessee Valley probably don't know, is that two local men have played a hand in outfitting the US team and coaches.



Locals Michael Morgan and Michael Dabney were hired to work at the new Wacker plant in Bradley County. As construction continues on the Charleston facility, they're undergoing training at the company headquarters in Germany. While there, they were chosen as volunteers to process the US Olympic Team on their way to the winter games in Sochi.



"I'm never going to be an Olympic athlete but it would give me an opportunity to feel like I was actually doing something for my country," Michael Morgan said.



Wacker lab manager Michael Morgan FaceTimed with Channel 3 from Germany to recount his experience volunteering for the US Olympic Committee.



He and fellow Wacker employee Michael Dabney spent several days unloading clothes and assembling outfits for all 230 US athletes, and 160 coaches and staff members.



"We would go get the athlete's items, bring them back out and we'd walk in with the athlete to try everything on and we had a Ralph Lauren tailor right there with us," Morgan said.



They talked to each competitor one-on-one as they prepped for the biggest two weeks of their lives.



"It was great to see these people as driven as they are and as famous as they are, they were as interested in talking to us as we were to them," Morgan said.



Morgan lives in Dalton and says that was their biggest source of interest since there were very few southerners around.



"Most of them asked me about my accent. That was a huge topic was my accent," Morgan said, "of course if an Olympic athlete wants to sit and talk to you, you're not going to say no."



Then once the team was all geared up, they were off to Sochi to compete. Morgan is cheering for them through the TV.



"Now you almost feel like you know them," he said.



Morgan and Dabney will return to the Tennessee Valley once their Wacker training is complete next month, bringing home those pictures to share. The volunteers weren't allowed to take pictures, but say the athletes knew that, and were kind enough to request taking their pictures together.