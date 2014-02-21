UAW appeals outside interference in VW union vote

The UAW filed an appeal with the National Labor Relations Board Friday citing "interference by politicians and outside special interest groups" in the UAW union representation vote last week at Volkswagen's Chattanooga facility.



A news release from UAW says:

"A firestorm of interference from politicians and special interest groups threatening the economic future of the plant occurred just before and during three days of voting in an election supervised by the NLRB. Workers voted narrowly to reject representation, with a slim 44 vote swing. The objections detail a coordinated and widely publicized coercive campaign conducted by politicians and outside organizations to deprive Volkswagen workers of their federally protected right to join a union."



Workers at the Volkswagen Chattanooga facility voted against representation from the United Auto Workers in a 712 - 626 vote.



"It's essentially saying, ‘If you unionize, it's going to hurt your economy. Why? Because I'm going to make sure it does,'" said Volkswagen worker Lauren Feinauer. "I hope people see it for the underhanded threat that it is."



Statements by U.S. Sen. Bob Corker were considered by some union representatives to be threats, related to promises of a new product line awarded to the plant if workers voted against UAW representation.



"It's an outrage that politically motivated third parties threatened the economic future of this facility and the opportunity for workers to create a successful operating model that that would grow jobs in Tennessee," said UAW President Bob King.



The NLRB will investigate the election conduct and determine whether there are grounds to set aside the election results and hold a new election for Volkswagen workers.