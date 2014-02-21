National Weather Service preliminary finding: Tornado touched - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

National Weather Service preliminary finding: Tornado touched down in Fort Payne

Teams from the National Weather Service survey the damages after Thursday night's storms in Fort Payne, AL. Photo by Nick Austin/WRCBtv.com Teams from the National Weather Service survey the damages after Thursday night's storms in Fort Payne, AL. Photo by Nick Austin/WRCBtv.com
FORT PAYNE, AL (WRCB) -

The National Weather Service survey team from Huntsville, AL assessed storm damage Friday in Fort Payne, AL.

Their preliminary finding is that a tornado is likely to blame for the damages to homes and buildings, as opposed to only straight-line winds.

The crews won't be able to determine the tornado's force until further investigation is conducted.

A tornado's strength is determined by damage evaluation that helps to determine the estimated speed of the winds and the resulting damage, and is measured on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The tornado that slammed Ringgold and Chattanooga in 2011 was an EF-4, which indicates winds of 166–200 mph.

